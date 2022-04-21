Yelp Investors Ink $22M Deal To End Local Biz Retention Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 21, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Yelp investors urged a California federal court on Thursday to give preliminary approval to a $22 million deal to end their suit accusing the crowd-sourced review site of concealing an anticipated post-promotion drop in local business advertising revenue. The $22.25 million non-reversionary settlement amount is "well within the range of reasonableness under the circumstances to warrant preliminary approval," the lead plaintiffs tell the court in their written submission. The investors said their damages expert estimated that if they had brought its securities fraud claims before a jury and fully prevailed, the class could have won $180 million. The settlement amount is...

