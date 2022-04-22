Georgia Poll Workers Settle Defamation Claims Against OAN

By Kelcey Caulder (April 22, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Two election workers have agreed to settle defamation claims against right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, which they said falsely accused them of committing ballot fraud in order to alter the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Georgia. In a status report filed Thursday in D.C. federal court, Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss said they have agreed to settle with the network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent, though their claims against frequent OAN commentator Rudy Giuliani remain pending. The election workers sued in December, alleging they had been defamed...

