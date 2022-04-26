2 Suits Demonstrate Escalating Rhetoric At CFPB

By Michelle Rogers and Katherine Halliday (April 26, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau continues to escalate its rhetoric on repeat offenders and individual liability, filing lawsuits against TransUnion, two of its subsidiaries and former senior executive John Danaher on April 12, and against MoneyGram International Inc. on April 21 with the New York attorney general. Preempting claims that its bark is worse than its bite and validating warnings from bureau prognosticators, these lawsuits are yet another example of the bureau's continued effort to expand its reach. When it seems like there is a new issue every week — junk fees, unfair discrimination, online reviews (not that we're counting) — it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS