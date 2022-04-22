Real Estate Rumors: AJP Capital, Google, Trez Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (April 22, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Keralty Hospital Miami has inked a deal to lease 13,800 square feet in the Miami-Dade County Westchester neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for space at MedSquare Place, which owners AJP Capital and the Mas Group are currently building, according to the report. Google has reached a deal to lease 3,980 square feet of retail space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is leasing all of 134 N.6th St., a one-story building that is owned by L3 Capital, according to the report. Trez Capital has...

