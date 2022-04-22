Attys Seek $4.5M Fees In Mercedes Walnut Trim Class Deal

By Mike Curley (April 22, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A class of Mercedes-Benz owners is asking a Georgia federal court to grant $4.5 million in attorney fees and costs for their counsel's role in securing a settlement resolving claims that the automaker sold vehicles with defective walnut trim. In an unopposed motion filed Thursday, the class, led by named plaintiff Teri Callen, said the class's expert opined that the deal was valued at between $34.5 million and $51.7 million, so the $4.5 million request, when added to the low-end figure, would amount to only 13% of the total value of the settlement, well below the Eleventh Circuit's benchmark range of...

