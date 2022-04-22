Transportation-Focused SPAC Zi Toprun Files For $110M IPO

By McCord Pagan (April 22, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company Navigation Capital Acquisition VII Corp. withdrew plans for its $150 million initial public offering Friday, while transportation-focused blank check company Zi Toprun Acquisition Corp. filed for a $110 million IPO guided by Becker & Poliakoff LLP and underwriters' counsel Graubard Miller. Georgia-based Navigation Capital said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was seeking to withdraw its registration statement because it's decided "to abandon the transactions subject thereto." The company told the SEC in June 2021 that it was seeking to raise $150 million, and that it was looking to combine with...

