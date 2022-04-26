Calif. Jury Awards Moviegoer $1.8M In Fall Suit Against AMC

By Joyce Hanson (April 26, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California jury has awarded $1.81 million in damages to a customer who was injured in a fall on a wet terrazzo floor at an AMC movie theater, finding after a seven-day trial that the venue was negligent in the management of its property. The jury's April 13 verdict that largely favored Robert Carmack also found comparative fault on his part, holding American Multi-Cinema Inc. was 75% responsible for the moviegoer's harm in the slip-and-fall suit while his own negligence reflected 25% responsibility. Carmack's damages were composed of $385,000 for future medical expenses, $550,000 for past pain and suffering, and $875,000...

