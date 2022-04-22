Ranbaxy Buyers Seek OK On $485M Deal In Generics MDL

By Hailey Konnath (April 22, 2022, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals drug purchasers asked a Massachusetts federal court Friday to approve their proposed $485 million global settlement with the generic-drug maker and its parent company over antitrust claims, arguing that the agreement provides significant benefits for plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation. The drug wholesalers and end-payor plaintiffs reached the agreement in March to resolve allegations Ranbaxy manipulated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's generic-drug approval process to freeze out competitors. In a pair of motions for preliminary approval of the settlement filed Friday, they said that $340 million would be paid to direct purchasers and $145 million would go to...

