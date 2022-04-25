Real Estate Rumors: Asana Partners, Verition, Publix

By Andrew McIntyre (April 25, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Investor Aron Harkham has picked up two mixed-use properties in Los Angeles for $28.7 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for a mix of residential, retail and office space on North Figueroa Street, and the seller is Asana Partners, according to the report. Verition Fund Management has inked a deal to lease 38,000 square feet on Park Avenue in Manhattan, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The hedge fund is taking space on floor 35 at 245 Park Ave., where WisdomTree Investments Inc. was the prior tenant, according to the report, which did not...

