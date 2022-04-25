MLB Says Minor League Cuts Shielded From Antitrust Review

By Ivan Moreno (April 25, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball has told a New York federal judge its antitrust exemption should stop a "patently frivolous" Sherman Act lawsuit from four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations. In its Friday filing, MLB said the plaintiffs are aware of the exemption and "conceded the point publicly by boasting in the press that they see this case as a vehicle" to overturn a century-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that held professional baseball did not count as interstate commerce. "The court should decline plaintiffs' invitation to manufacture an artificial test case by ignoring the other fatal problems with their...

