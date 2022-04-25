Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kobe Bryant's Academy, Insurer Take Comp Fight To 9th Circ.

By Max Jaeger (April 25, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Kobe Bryant's basketball academy and its insurer, The Hartford, have asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a settled lawsuit, so the insurer can recoup workers' compensation it paid for an academy employee who died alongside the NBA legend in a 2020 helicopter crash. 

Sports Academy LLC Sports Academy and The Hartford say a California federal court abused its discretion when it found they had no procedural right to intervene in the suit between the helicopter's operator and victims' families. The appellate brief argued the ruling overlooked a state statute granting employers the "absolute right" to do just that.

"The district court's denial of this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!