Qatar Ends Trade Feud Over Saudi Sports Broadcast

By Alyssa Aquino (April 25, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Qatar pulled the plug on a dispute with Saudi Arabia over the kingdom's refusal to prosecute a broadcaster that allegedly pirated material from Qatar's state-owned sports and entertainment network, according to a World Trade Organization document released on Monday. In ending the dispute, Doha further informed the WTO that it wouldn't ask the Dispute Settlement Body to adopt — and make legally binding — a panel's January 2020 ruling that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia violated the WTO's intellectual property rules by protecting a broadcaster that pirated and rebroadcast content from beIN Media Group. BeIN had been blocked in Saudi Arabia...

