Symbion Calls Bid For Docs In Power Plant Fight 'Subterfuge'

By Caroline Simson (April 26, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Symbion Power is urging a New York court to reject an investor's bid for documents he claims are needed for various foreign proceedings relating to a soured Madagascan power plant project, saying the investor is actually looking to prop up claims in an ongoing arbitration in the Empire State. The power company alleged in a brief filed with the court on Friday that Zouzar Bouka's petition under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code is "subterfuge," saying the documents he's seeking can't be used in ongoing criminal proceedings in Madagascar since that case is on appeal. Moreover, "contemplated" litigation in France — which...

