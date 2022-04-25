Rig Collapse Deal In Texas Suit Ends NY Indemnification Fight

By Morgan Conley (April 25, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The owners and operators of a collapsed oil rig, and the American Bureau of Shipping will no longer be fighting in New York federal court over whether the maritime society can get indemnification via arbitration for a suit in Texas state court because that dispute has been settled, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield dismissed litigation between ABS, a maritime classification society, and a group of companies that includes Typhoon Offshore SAPI de CV and Harren & Partner Ship Management de Mexico SAPI. The dispute centered on whether the companies were required to arbitrate ABS' claims...

