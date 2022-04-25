Calif. City Reaches Deal In Angel Stadium Land Sale Dispute

By Charlie Innis (April 25, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The city of Anaheim has potentially reached a deal to resolve state claims that its sale of about 150 acres of land that include Angel Stadium and several parking lots violated the law, according to the California attorney general's office on Monday. The proposed stipulated judgment, which requires approval by the Anaheim City Council and Orange County Superior Court, will compel the city to deposit roughly $96 million into a local housing trust to build new affordable housing, to be used in the next five years, according to the announcement. The city will also earmark an extra $27 million in affordable...

