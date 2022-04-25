Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Wants Redo On Ruling Over Musk's Take-Private Tweet

By Lauren Berg (April 25, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Tesla and Elon Musk asked a California federal judge for permission to combat an unfavorable summary judgment order that handed a partial win to investors in their consolidated securities class action alleging that the CEO misled investors in 2018 with tweets about taking the electric-auto maker private.

In a 21-page motion filed Friday, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys for Musk and his company want a shot at a redo on U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen's still-sealed order finding that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading," saying such a finding outside of trial is an "extraordinarily grave and rare step."...

