GOP Sen. Backs 737 Max Families In DOJ 'Victim Status' Fight

By Linda Chiem (April 26, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ted Cruz has thrown his support behind families of victims of the 737 Max crashes fighting in Texas federal court to rescind Boeing's deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, saying the "flawed" and "collusive" deal must be reexamined. The Republican senator from the Lone Star State sought permission Monday to file an amicus curiae letter with U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who is considering the families' claims that they were not properly consulted before the DOJ signed a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement to close out its conspiracy case against the aerospace giant. "This case is illustrative...

