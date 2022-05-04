Policyholder Gains In Virus Coverage State Trial Court Suits

By Shawn Rice (May 4, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Insurance carriers may hope that COVID-19 coverage litigation is nearing its end with rulings in their favor by the Massachusetts and Iowa high courts, but positive outcomes for policyholders in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California state courts show some of these suits may still have legs. Policyholder attorneys pointed to those better results, all in states that don't yet have a COVID-19 coverage suit in front of their highest court, saying that different state authorities may interpret the contract language in favor of businesses that say their policies should have covered their losses from pandemic-related shutdowns and other business interruptions. Las Vegas'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS