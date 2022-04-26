Ex-DOJ Paralegal Guilty Of Gang-Related Witness Retaliation

By Dave Simpson (April 26, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Tuesday found a former paralegal in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey guilty of obstruction of justice and witness retaliation for outing the identities of suspected cooperating witnesses in a robbery case against her purported gang member son, prosecutors announced. During a weeklong trial, prosecutors accused Tawanna Hilliard of working in conjunction with her son and co-defendant Tyquan Hilliard — whom prosecutors say is a member of the 5-9 Brims set of the Bloods street gang — to identify and expose two of her son's associates who had cooperated with law...

