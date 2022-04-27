BREAKING: 2 Archegos Execs Charged With Giant Fraud After Collapse

By Pete Brush (April 27, 2022, 8:36 AM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced an indictment charging Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, founder of the collapsed Archegos hedge fund, and its chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, with conspiring to defraud banks out of billions of dollars. In 2020 and 2021, Hwang and Halligan scammed market participants by lying about the fallen New York City-based fund's portfolio, according to the indictment. "Archegos's capital — essentially Hwang's personal fortune — increased from approximately $1.5 billion to more than $35 billion" during that time, the indictment says. Its market positions grew from about $10 billion to more than $160 billion, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS