Musk Faces A Few More Hurdles Before Acquiring Twitter

By Tom Zanki (April 27, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. for $44 billion faces several obstacles before it can become reality, though lawyers told Law360 on Wednesday these are unlikely to derail the deal. Musk's plan to take the social media giant private — endorsed by its board of directors — still needs vetting by antitrust and securities regulators, requires shareholder approval, assumes that massive financing commitments come together, and also assumes both sides adhere to the details of a merger agreement between now and the transaction's Oct. 24 deadline. All told, two lawyers said the prospects appear favorable, but the...

