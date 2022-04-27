Allianz, Investors Ink Deal In Suit Over $1B Virus Crash Loss

By Lauren Berg (April 27, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Investors in a hedge fund that lost nearly $1 billion during the coronavirus-induced market crash in 2020 have reached settlements resolving their claims that fund manager Allianz Global Investors took extreme risks that caused the fund to collapse, the parties told a New York federal judge Tuesday. In a stipulation, the investors and AllianzGI, the investment management division of German financial services giant Allianz SE, told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla they have all reached settlements resolving the claims that the manager abandoned its risk controls for the fund purportedly designed to weather extreme market volatility. "Now, therefore, it is...

