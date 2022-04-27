Gibbons Can't Toss Malpractice Suit Over Construction Debts

By Rachel Scharf (April 27, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Gibbons PC will have to face a legal malpractice lawsuit over its alleged failure to pursue debts stemming from a Manhattan condo development project, after a New York state judge "fundamentally" disagreed Wednesday with the New Jersey-based firm's arguments for dismissal. In a ruling from the bench, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok denied Gibbons' motion to toss construction equipment lessor Hammer & Steel Inc.'s January 2021 suit alleging the firm helped it file a $311,000 lien for unpaid drill rig rentals, only to sit by and watch the lien expire. Gibbons lawyer Samuel Portnoy argued that the firm made...

