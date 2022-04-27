DraftKings Says Investor Suit Over Merger Still Lacks Facts

By Ivan Moreno (April 27, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- DraftKings has slammed the latest version of shareholders' proposed class action that alleges a merger partner's purported black-market dealings cost them money, saying the investors' case should be tossed because it has "no factual or legal substance." In the Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court, DraftKings argued the shareholders offer nothing in their second amended complaint to support assertions that the sports gambling giant failed to warn them its new company, SBTech, generated half its revenues from banned Asian markets. The plaintiffs' amended complaint "did nothing more than delete every reference to those jurisdictions as 'grey markets' and add various sundry...

