3M Can't Get Discovery From Feds In Earplug MDL

By Emily Field (April 27, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday denied 3M's bid to compel the government to produce depositions and discovery in the multidistrict litigation over its combat earplugs, saying that the request came too late. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary R. Jones said in the order that most of 3M's discovery requests to the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs were made less than a month before discovery closed and that three were made on or after March 14, just before the April 1 deadline. The judge also said that most of 3M's discovery requests didn't meet the particularity requirement...

