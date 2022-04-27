Lying Strategy Not Unlawful, Ex-Nomura Trader Tells Jury

By Pete Brush (April 27, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A former Nomura trader told a Manhattan jury Wednesday that his pricing fibs to bond market clients were an acceptable business strategy, pushing back against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case charging him with defrauding commercial debt investors. Counsel for defendant James Im, 45, asked jurors to absolve their client of liability during opening arguments in a civil trial before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that is expected to last up to two weeks. "The question isn't whether Mr. Im lied. He did," defense counsel Michael Martinez of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP said. Rather, Martinez said, the question is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS