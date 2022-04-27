Balwani Recruited His Dermatologist As Lab Chief, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (April 27, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's former dermatologist testified in Balwani's criminal fraud trial Wednesday that Balwani convinced him to serve part-time as Theranos' lab director, but his role was "minimal" and he didn't learn about the company's testing problems until months after he had been replaced and stopped hearing from Balwani. Dr. Sunil Dhawan recalled that he met Balwani in the early 2000s when Balwani was his patient at his small dermatology practice in Fremont, California. In 2014, Balwani asked him to step in as Theranos' temporary lab director, he said. At the time, Balwani told Dhawan that the gig would...

