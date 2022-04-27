Elon Musk Loses Bid To Kill SEC Deal, Subpoenas

By Al Barbarino (April 27, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied Elon Musk's bid to undo his 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and quash demands made in agency subpoenas last year, both of which relate to the billionaire's now-infamous tweets about taking the automaker private. The settlement and subpoenas are tied to Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 a share, and that he had secured funding for the deal. Musk filed a motion last month to terminate the 2018 deal and end portions of the 2021 SEC subpoenas, which had requested documents...

