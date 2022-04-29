1 Split, 3 Vehicles: High Court's Paths To Bridging FCA Divide

By Jeff Overley (April 29, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Supreme Court indicated interest recently in sewing up a circuit split that has bedeviled False Claims Act lawyers for the past decade, a bevy of briefs has sought to encourage or deter the justices, who suddenly have a wealth of options for fixing the fissure. The flurry of filings has happened since the high court on Jan. 18 invited the U.S. solicitor general to opine on a pending petition involving Rule 9(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which requires that the U.S. Department of Justice and whistleblowers allege fraud with "particularity." In a lesser-noticed development on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS