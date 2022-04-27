Walgreens Opioid Inaction Preceded Fla. Shutdown, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore (April 27, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Walgreens was warned numerous times about opioid diversion in its Florida pharmacies before a warehouse there was finally shut down by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, an expert testified Wednesday in the state attorney general's case against the chain. Former longtime DEA agent James Geldof, who retired from the agency in 2016, took the stand Wednesday morning in the trial, which started April 11 in Pasco County Circuit Court. The pharmacy chain is the lone defendant in the Florida attorney general's suit over the opioid crisis following $878 million in settlements with other companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is seeking tens...

