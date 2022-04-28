Cisco Accused Of Using Coercion To Maintain Monopoly

By Dorothy Atkins (April 28, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A networking equipment reseller hit Cisco Systems Inc. and CDW Corp. with an antitrust suit in Texas federal court Wednesday, alleging they've used "coercive" and anti-competitive tactics to suppress competition and force small businesses to buy new, expensive networking equipment instead of servicing resold hardware. In a 41-page complaint, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based Dexon Computer Inc. accuses networking equipment maker Cisco and its preferred distributor, CDW, of keeping networking equipment prices artificially high and foreclosing competition by requiring customers to purchase new hardware, and pay additional equipment fees whenever customers want to update software or have their equipment serviced — which is a market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS