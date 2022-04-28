Real Estate Rumors: Eric Orenstein, Wells Fargo, Cabot

By Andrew McIntyre (April 28, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by New York-based lawyer Eric Orenstein has purchased a Palm Beach, Florida, hotel for $42 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for the Chesterfield Hotel, a 55-room property, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Richard Launder, according to the report. Wells Fargo has loaned $172.9 million to Eugene Asset Management for its recent $266 million purchase of a Manhattan apartment tower from Related Cos., Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The seven-year loan is for The Lyric, which is at 255 W. 94th St., according to the report. Boston-based Cabot Properties has...

