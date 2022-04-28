Hersha Hospitality Trust To Sell 7 Non-NYC Hotels For $505M

By Charlie Innis (April 28, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust said Thursday it plans to sell seven of its "non-core" properties outside of New York City for $505 million to focus more on its luxury, resort and Big Apple assets. The hotel-focused real estate investment trust said it agreed to sell a mix of seven hotels on the East and West Coast – one in Boston, one in Philadelphia, one in Los Angeles, two in Washington D.C. and two in Sunnyvale, California. The announcement did not disclose a buyer. Jay H. Shah, Hersha's CEO, said in the statement that the deal speaks to the REIT's strategy to invest...

