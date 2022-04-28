Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TikTok Says Mass Opt-Out Improper In $92M Privacy Deal

By Lauraann Wood (April 28, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- TikTok argued Wednesday that an Illinois federal judge should reject more than 2,200 class members' bid to opt out of a $92 million biometric privacy deal because their requests were improperly solicited and violate its settlement agreement.

U.S. District Judge John Lee should reject the class members' bid to opt out of the deal he initially approved in October because the governing settlement agreement expressly requires class members to submit individual opt-out forms and prohibits the kind of mass opt-out their lawyers requested on their behalf earlier this month, TikTok argued.

The opt-out requests should also be denied because they were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!