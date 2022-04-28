Prominent Aerojet Cybersecurity FCA Suit Ends In Settlement

By Daniel Wilson (April 28, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne and a whistleblower have reached a settlement to end a high-profile False Claims Act suit alleging the federal contractor misled the government about its compliance with certain cybersecurity requirements, bringing a trial in the case to an early end. Relator Brian Markus and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. told U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb on Wednesday that they had settled the case, according to the minutes from the second day of the jury trial. Details of the settlement weren't immediately available on Thursday. Counsel for Markus and representatives for Aerojet did not immediately respond to requests for comment....

