Credit Suisse Is Beefing Up Compliance And Cutting Exec Pay

By Sue Reisinger (April 28, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Ahead of Credit Suisse Group AG's annual meeting on Friday, the Swiss bank has taken some 16 actions to strengthen its risk and compliance programs, such as reducing gas and oil exposure by more than a third, while it also has slashed bonus pay for executives by 64% since last year. According to various U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings between March 10 and Wednesday, among the the Swiss bank's major changes are a shakeup in lawyers at the top of the company, reviews of its compliance and risk organizations, ongoing risk reduction across various products and markets, reduced oil and...

