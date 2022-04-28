GOP States Urge Justices To Block Biden Carbon Cost Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 28, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Ten Republican attorneys general on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the Fifth Circuit and reinstate a Louisiana federal judge's injunction that blocked the Biden administration from using estimates for costs related to greenhouse gas pollution in rulemakings. Louisiana, Texas and the other states are attempting to stop the Biden administration from utilizing social cost of greenhouse gas metrics in federal regulations. They say using the calculations could result in more stringent federal standards forcing the creation of more onerous regulations that could negatively impact their economies. They said the Fifth Circuit was wrong to give the administration freedom...

