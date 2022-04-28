Fed. Circ. Forecast: Food Co. To Fight Coca-Cola's TM Victory

By Andrew Karpan (April 28, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit next week will hear a challenge to a Coca-Cola trademark win that stopped a smaller rival from selling drinks in the U.S. with brand names that the beverage giant primarily uses in India. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters facing the court in the coming week. A panel of three of the court's judges on Monday are set to hear Meenaxi Enterprise's case against Coca-Cola's victory last year at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, after it ruled that the New Jersey-based Meenaxi Enterprise was trying to "dupe" American...

