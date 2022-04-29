Real Estate Rumors: Easton Group, WS Development, RFR

By Andrew McIntyre (April 29, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Developer Easton Group is hoping to build a mix of warehouse and office space in Riviera Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The company is seeking permission to build 31,500 square feet of warehouse space and 3,000 square feet of office space at an 8.9-acre site on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to the report. Massachusetts-based WS Development is hoping to start construction this year on a Boston Seaport District mixed-use project, the Boston Business Journal reported Friday. The developer is planning to build a mix of office and lab space across 18 stories at 88...

