Law Firms Topple J&J Subpoenas For Talc Media Info

By Bill Wichert (April 29, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Levy Konigsberg LLP, Hobson & Bradley and The Smith Law Firm PLLC knocked down subpoenas from Johnson & Johnson seeking their communications with media organizations regarding the company's talcum powder products, with a New Jersey federal judge concluding Friday that the material is not relevant to the securities class claims at issue. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni granted motions to quash the subpoenas issued to the firms, two attorneys and a longtime plaintiffs expert in J&J's effort to obtain discovery for a proposed securities class action alleging that it concealed from investors that its talc purportedly contained cancer-causing asbestos, known...

