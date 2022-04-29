Ranbaxy Buyers' $485M Deal In Generics MDL Gets Initial Nod

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 29, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals drug purchasers nabbed initial approval of a $485 million global settlement struck in March over claims the drugmaker manipulated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's generic-drug approval process to box out competitors. U.S. District Court Judge Nathanial M. Gorton preliminary approved the two deals on Thursday in Massachusetts federal court and signed off on a proposed order laid out by the parties. Under the terms of the deals, $340 million is designated to direct purchasers and $145 million will go to end-payors such as health care plans. In the multidistrict litigation, the end-payors asserted that Ranbaxy erroneously acquired exclusivity...

