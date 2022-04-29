UPS Miscalculated Retirement Benefits, Ex-Workers Say

By Abby Wargo (April 29, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- UPS' retirement plan isn't paying tens of thousands of retirees the full amount of their joint and survivor annuity benefits, eight former workers said in a proposed class action in Georgia federal court. The eight retirees sued the shipping company, its retirement plan and board of trustees Wednesday, saying the entities failed to pay the correct amount of joint and survivor annuity benefits to tens of thousands of retirement and pension plan members in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The retirees say UPS used outdated mortality data to calculate the payments, cheating them out of tens of thousands...

