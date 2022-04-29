Chicago Developers Fight EB-5 Investors' Asset Review Bid

By Morgan Conley (April 29, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The developers behind the failed Carillon Tower project in Chicago fought a bid from investors to look into the personal finances of two project principals in their pursuit of funds to fulfill an up to $50 million settlement with EB-5 investors who never got their money back after the project went nowhere. Carillon Tower LP, Symmetry Tower/Chicago Project Owner LLC and one of the project principals, Jeffrey Laytin, told an Illinois federal court Thursday that they don't oppose the investors' efforts to conduct further discovery to determine if the business entities have additional assets. But the investors aren't entitled to a...

