Groups Want 9th Circ. To Give Alaska Land Swap A 2nd Look

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Friday asked for en banc Ninth Circuit review of a split panel ruling they say wrongly allowed a land swap between an Alaska Native village corporation and the federal government for a road project the groups claim would harm wildlife. Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges and other groups say the three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling must be overturned to preserve the congressional intent to protect the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. In March, the panel sided with the U.S. Department of the Interior's argument that the Trump-era land exchange agreement complies with the Administrative Procedure Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. ...

