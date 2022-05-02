Subcontractor Demands Payment Under $2.7M Border Deal

By Rae Ann Varona (May 2, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based subcontractor has taken a construction firm and multiple insurance companies to court, alleging that they failed to pay for work it did on a 46-mile border fence along the Texas and New Mexico border under a $2.7 million contract. Telecommunications and construction company Access Communications Group told a Texas federal court that it completed all the work it was retained to provide under a November 2020 agreement with SLSCO, but that SLSCO had not paid an unspecified amount it owes after its own contract with the government for a 46-mile barrier along the Southern border was canceled sometime around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS