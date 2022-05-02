State Telecom Roundup: ISP Privacy Across The Country

By Nadia Dreid (May 2, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission issued a report last year finding that internet service providers have been amassing and using their customers' information for much more than their clients agreed to, and many state legislatures are seeking to rein in ISP data practices, though almost all their efforts are in the early stages. Here's a look at the current lie of the land: Maine: The New England state is one of a small group to implement data privacy laws targeting internet service providers. Maine's Legislature passed the bill in 2019, and it came into effect the next year, blocking ISPs from selling or using consumer data...

