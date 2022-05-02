Consumers Say Fitbit Burns Skin, Which Google Won't Admit

By Emily Field (May 2, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Consumers took their claims that Google's Fitbit smartwatches burned their skin to California federal court, saying that in response to reports of injury, the company instead blamed the customers' hygiene instead of acknowledging the defect. Consumers say that their Fitbit smartwatches overheated and caused painful skin burns. (Court Documents) Lead plaintiffs Jenny Houtchens and Samantha Ramirez said that even though Google recently recalled 1.7 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches for overheating, the defect has been in other models for years and that Google knew about it. Moreover, the "feigned" recall also focuses on a device that hasn't been made since 2020, Houtchens...

