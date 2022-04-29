Maxwell Loses 2nd Bid To Overturn Trafficking Verdict

By Lauren Berg (April 29, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost another bid to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction, after a New York federal judge ruled there was extensive evidence to support the jury's verdict, but the judge did knock off two of the British socialite's overlapping convictions. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan — sitting by designation after her recent elevation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit — denied Maxwell's bid to vacate her conviction over her contention that prosecutors failed to prove their case, waited too long to bring charges and focused the trial on allegations outside the indictment, opening the door...

