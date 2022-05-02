High Court Wants To Hear More About Lanham Act's Reach

By Andrew Karpan (May 2, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it wants to hear the Biden administration's take on the jurisdictional reach of U.S. trademark law, indicating some interest in an appeal over a $113 million jury verdict that an Oklahoma maker of radio control systems for construction equipment won in a trademark case against its former business partners in Europe. The announcement on the high court's latest order list was mildly good news for former European subsidiaries of Hetronic International – ordered by a jury in Hetronic International's hometown of Oklahoma City to pay more than $112 million for a variety of alleged misdeeds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS