Developer Asks Ga. Court To Nix 'Double Recovery' Verdict

By Rosie Manins (May 2, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A $300,000 jury verdict over a Georgia real estate developer's unauthorized company payments to his other businesses can't stand because it awards double recovery for a single wrong, the developer told a Georgia state court. Miller Lowry and his businesses — Miller Lowry Developments LLC, North Peachtree Norcross LLC and Thundercat LLC — argued that they can't be made to pay damages for claims of breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment in a brief to the Georgia State-wide Business Court on Friday. The defendants were accused by Lowry's former business partner, Matt Carter, on behalf of Carter Lowry Development LLC,...

